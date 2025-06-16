Raveena Tandon reacts to Air India plane crash: Wound that will never heal

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Bollywood star Raveena Tandon condoled the loss of lives at the recent tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, as she took a flight by the airline.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff on June 12. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground.

Tandon shared a series of pictures from her flight on her Instagram handle on Monday, and said the incident is the "wound that will never heal".

"New Beginnings ….. to rise and fly again against all odds ... to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence," she wrote in the caption.

"Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia .Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind." Besides Tandon, several celebrities including, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Karan Johar have reacted to the news on their respective social media handles. PTI ATR ATR ATR