Ravi Kishan, Aditya Rawal to front new drama on corruption in Hindi heartland

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Actors Ravi Kishan and Aditya Rawal of “Faraaz” fame will play the lead roles in an upcoming show, titled “Black and White”.

The show, set in Uttar Pradesh, blends elements of thriller and social drama with a dash of humour.

“It is a story of the Income Tax Department in the Hindi heartland, about how the protagonist, Aditya Rawal, is working as a small-time guy and how he unfolds the corruption happening there. But it’s all on a lighter note. Ravi Kishan is the antagonist, the big businessman,” an insider told PTI.

Well-known screenwriter Anu Singh Choudhary of “Aarya” and “Scoop” fame will serve as the showrunner and Saurabh Bhave, the director of SonyLIV's “Maharani 3”, will helm the project.

“The shoot for the series is underway in Bhopal, and it will be released in the second half of 2026,” the insider said.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, “Black and White” will premiere on streaming service Prime Video.

Aditya, son of senior actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, made his debut in 2020 with ZEE5 original film “Bamfaad”. He later appeared in JioHotstar series “Aar Ya Paar” and filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s “Faraaz”.

Kishan was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s multi-starrer comedy “Son of Sardaar 2”. PTI KKP RB RB