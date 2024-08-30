Re-released films receive thumbs up from audiences, exhibitors and producers

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) With a host of new films, including star-led biggies, tanking at the box-office, older ones are being re-released on the big screen to surprising success -- from the 2012 hit “Gangs of Wasseypur” full of blood, gore and revenge to the romantic “Laila Majnu” that had a lacklustre run when it was first released in 2018.

According to trade experts and exhibitors, this is a good way to fill up the halls and recover money as those who loved watching these movies or missed them at the time of their release seem keen for the big screen experience. "It's beneficial for exhibitors, and whoever holds the right to the film also earns money. For instance, when 'Laila Majnu' and 'Rockstar' were released, they didn't do well but this generation loved these films.

"The average occupancy for 'Laila Majnu' was 40 per cent all over India. In some properties in Mumbai, it registered over 80 per cent occupancy,” trade analyst Atul Mohan told PTI, adding that he is confident that “Gangs of Wasseypur” will be immensely loved.

While "Stree 2" is doing well at the box office with earnings crossing over Rs 600 crore globally, the year was not that good for big budget, star-led vehicles like “Fighter”, “Maidaan”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Sarfira”, and “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”. "Kalki 2898 AD", "Munjya", "Stree 2" and "Crew" were other handful exceptions to the poor run of Hindi cinema in theatres.

This month alone has witnessed a wave of re-releases of films, some of which are already available on streaming platforms. The films returning to theatres include romance dramas like Salman Khan's “Maine Pyar Kiya” (1989), “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” and two-part revenge drama “Gangs of Wasseypur”.

Movies like “Rockstar”, “Jab We Met”, “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani”, “Chak De! India” and "Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!" also made a return to theatres for a while.

Imtiaz Ali-presented "Laila Majnu" earned Rs 6.15 crore in 14 days (according to Sacnilk). The Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary-starrer didn't do well in 2018 despite good reviews.

Nitin Datar, President of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, told PTI: “The response to re-released films has been generally good. I hope this trend continues because it’s helping the exhibition industry to engage with the audience differently. Exhibitors are reeling under losses as the newly-released films are not appealing to people.” Jaipur-based senior distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal said there has been a marginal rise in their business because of this trend.

But the trend of re-releasing films is not new to Bollywood, he said, adding that it was quite prevalent in the '70s, '80s and '90s when films like “Mother India”, “Mughal-E-Azam”, “Sholay”, and Govinda’s “Aankhen” made a successful return to theatres a year after their theatrical release due to public demand.

“During those days, the business was at least 20 to 25 per cent more than what it is today. Now, multiplexes have no choice but to release old films. The business is not that great but it’s just that cinema houses are not running empty because we’ve to bear the expenses of staff, electricity, etc. When cinema lovers come to watch movies, we earn some money via ticket prices, popcorn, parking, etc. The occupancy for such films is 20 to 40 per cent,” Bansal told PTI.

Ashish Kanakia, CEO of MovieMax Cinemas, emphasised that re-released films do not always generate huge profits but for them, it's all about bringing audiences to theatres.

“Re-released films represent a different kind of investment. They help us maintain a balance between showing new and old films, which helps keep our audience numbers steady,” Kanakia told PTI.

“Usually, the occupancy for re-released films hovers around 30 per cent, but it’s about more than just the numbers. It’s about giving people the opportunity to relive the nostalgia and magic of the big screen experience. Besides, the success of re-releases shows that people still have a strong desire to experience their favourite films in theatres,” he said.

But why are people paying and watching old films in theatres when they are available on streaming platforms? Binita Bhimani, 30, said she watched “Rockstar” for the first time when it was re-released in May and immensely enjoyed the experience.

“I wanted to see ‘Rockstar’ in a theatre since I had not seen it on the big screen when it was released earlier. I loved the songs of the film, I wanted to experience it. I enjoyed it,” Binita told PTI.

Imtiaz Ali called the re-release of his past movies a "people-led movement" in a recent interview with PTI.

"They first asked for ‘Rockstar’, and then ‘Laila Majnu’. I’m thankful to the audience that they’ve started this new trend that the film is permanent and the fact that it can always be brought back to the theatre." "I'm glad that people can return to my films whenever they want, just as I return to many of my favourite films by other filmmakers again and again,” said Ali, who revisits movies of Raj Kapoor, Bimal Roy, Vijay Anand, Shyam Benegal’s "Junoon" and "Sholay".

In September, there are a handful of films awaiting release including Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Emergency”, Hansal Mehta-directed “The Buckingham Murders” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s “Yudhra”.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said there’s a “scarcity” of new theatrical releases and noted that re-releasing old films is proving to be beneficial in urban India.

“Now, we've got a scarcity of movies in theatres, so films that have cultivated a strong base or perhaps didn't get the due over the years, are being re-released like 'Laila Majnu', 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', which is great.

"However, you can't expect every film to be a gold mine after being re-released. This (re-releasing films) is mainly targeted at urban centres. In the interiors, I don't think they will be interested in watching a repeat unless it's a 'Sholay', 'Deewar', or 'Amar Akbar Anthony',” Adarsh told PTI.

Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Entertainment Limited emphasized that re-releasing old films ensures a steady flow of content for multiplexes.

"Multiplexes need a steady flow of content to keep audiences coming back. When we don't have enough new releases, re-releases offer a way to keep theatres full and give audiences something to enjoy on the big screen. Re-releasing old films can be beneficial, but it varies from film to film," Sharma told PTI. "Generally, when we re-release a film, it might start slow, but it can pick up in the second or third week as more people hear about it. So, it's not just about a single week's performance; we often plan these re-releases over several weeks to give them a chance to build momentum," he said.