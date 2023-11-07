'Reacher' S2 to premiere on Prime Video in December

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Video on Tuesday announced that action series "Reacher" will return on the streaming platform with its second season on December 15.

The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on December 15, and subsequent episodes dropping every Friday through January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

Based on "Bad Luck and Trouble", the 11th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, "Reacher" season two stars Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos in pivotal roles.

According to the official logline, season two begins with veteran military police investigator Reacher receiving a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley; Karla Dixon, a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell.

Lee Child serves as an executive producer on the series, written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

Rounding out the cast are Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mercenary that homeland security refers to as a “ghost;” Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record; and Domenick Lombardozzi as tough NYPD detective Guy Russo.

"Reacher" is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.