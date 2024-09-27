Ready to stand our ground to protect integrity of 'Emergency': Ranaut on cuts suggested by CBFC

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut on Friday said she has received requests from the censor board for cuts in her directorial "Emergency" but the suggestions "seem quite unreasonable" and her team is ready to stand its ground.

In a statement following reports in a section of the media that the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for 13 cuts in the film, Ranaut said the team is “resolute in maintaining the film's authenticity”.

The actor and BJP MP has directed, co-produced and acted in the film, playing the lead role of the late Indira Gandhi. She has earlier accused the censor board of stalling certification to delay the release of the film. It was earlier supposed to release on September 6.

Several media reports said the censor board's revising committee ordered 13 cuts to the film and issued it a U/A certificate. These reportedly include adding a disclaimer, deleting some dialogues and scenes and providing facts to back historical references in the film.

"We've received requests for cuts, but while feedback is always welcome, some of the suggestions seem quite unreasonable... On the brighter side, most historians and members of the review committee who've seen it have praised it as the most faithful depiction of a leader,” Ranaut said.

"They've especially appreciated our unwavering commitment to the truth, without compromising even the smallest detail. Their endorsement is encouraging, affirming that we’ve honored the story as it deserves. Nevertheless, we are ready to stand our ground and protect the film’s integrity, ensuring its essence remains intact," she added.

"Emergency" has been caught in a controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected to its release, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

The movie's co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film.

On Thursday, the CBFC told the Bombay High Court that a certificate would be issued to the film if certain cuts are made, as recommended by its revising committee. "The committee has suggested some cuts before certificate can be issued and the movie can be released," said CBFC counsel Abhinav Chandrachud.

The film's team sought time to make a decision on whether they would go ahead with the cuts or not. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on September 30.

Last week, Zee Entertainment alleged the certificate was being withheld due to political reasons and due to the upcoming elections in Haryana. PTI BK MIN MIN