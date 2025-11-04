‘Rise and Fall’ amassed 500 million views, claims Amazon MX Player

Mumbai: Amazon MX Player’s reality series "Rise and Fall" has emerged as one of India’s biggest digital entertainment successes, setting new benchmarks in viewership, social media engagement and audience participation, the streamer said on Tuesday.

Featuring 15 well-known personalities, including Pawan Singh, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Aarush Bhola, Anaya Bangar and Kubbra Sait, the 42-day competition combined strategy, power dynamics and survival challenges. The show was hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.

According to the OTT platform, "Rise and Fall" garnered over 500 million views on Amazon MX Player, ranked among the top OTT reality shows for six consecutive weeks, and received more than 11 million public votes. Actor Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner.

The series also created a major online buzz, amassing over 10 billion social media views and inspiring user-generated content across platforms.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, "Rise and Fall" was simultaneously aired on Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television, reaching both television and digital audiences.

Karan Bedi, Director and Head at Amazon MX Player, said the show’s success demonstrated “how entertainment and brand storytelling can powerfully converge”.

"The success and cultural impact of 'Rise and Fall' has been phenomenal. The momentum we’ve seen in just the first season sets a precedent for what reality TV can achieve on India’s leading OTT service," he added.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said the response reaffirmed the platform’s commitment to creating “experiences that are not just watched, but lived and shared.” "Rise and Fall" is produced by Banijay Asia.