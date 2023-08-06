Advertisment
Rebel Wilson suffers 'stunt accident' during 'Bride Hard' filming

NewsDrum Desk
06 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Rebel Wilson (File Photo)

Los Angeles: Actor Rebel Wilson has revealed that she suffered an accident while filming for action-comedy movie "Bride Hard" and had to get three stitches.

The "Pitch Perfect" star shared a photograph of her face with stitches on her Instagram Stories. “Not the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am," she posted on Friday.

"Bride Hard", directed by Simon West, is currently filming in Savannah, Georgia.

The story revolves around secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet -- "being a maid of honour for her childhood best friend."

