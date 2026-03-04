Red Lorry Film Festival to screen 12 acclaimed French films

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Red Lorry Film Festival is set to screen some of the popular French-language movies like “Case 137”, “The Piano Accident”, and “Nino”, with an aim to celebrate their enduring power and global influence.

The three-day festival will kickstart from March 13 to 15 and will be hosted at INOX Maison, Jio World Drive Plaza, BKC, with satellite screenings at PVR ICON, PVR City Mall, PVR Dynamix, Cinepolis Fun Republic.

The line-up features some of France’s most acclaimed films across genres. It includes crime-drama “Case 137”, which earned multiple Cesar nominations including best film, best director for Dominik Moll, and best actress for Léa Drucker, “The Richest Woman in the World”, a comedy-drama starring Isabelle Huppert.

Mathieu Bejot, Audiovisual Attache of the French Embassy in India, said they are thrilled about the movies being showcased at the Red Lorry Film Festival in India.

“French cinema has always been a bridge between cultures, and we are delighted to see these remarkable contemporary works travel to India through the Red Lorry Film Festival. This selection reflects the diversity and vitality of today’s French filmmaking, from bold new auteurs to powerful human stories that resonate across borders,” Bejot said in a statement.

Other films to be screened at the festival are Quentin Dupieux’s “The Piano Accident”, which was the opening film at Cannes Film Festival in 2025, coming-of-age drama, “Colors of Time” and “Nino”, a Cesar-nominated debut.

The festival also presents deeply human stories exploring identity, love, belonging, and displacement through titles including “Pieces of a Foreign Life”, (L’etrangere), “Hint of Love” (Une pointe d’amour), “You Found Me” (L’ame ideale), and “The Orphans” (Les orphelins).

Psychological tension is explored in “The Residence” (Dalloway), while historical memory and justice come into focus with “Furcy” (L’affaire de l’esclave Furcy), a powerful examination of human rights and colonial history.

Curated by BookMyShow, the festival will showcase over 120 films, featuring a mix of world premieres, restored classics, and tributes to cinematic legends.

Ashish Saksena, Festival Director, Red Lorry Film Festival and COO- Cinemas, BookMyShow, said they are grateful to the French Consulate and Alliance Française Bombay for curating the programme.

“French cinema has always balanced artistic boldness with emotional depth. This programme reflects that spirit, bringing together award winning new films, daring voices,” Saksena said. PTI KKP RB