Regé-Jean Page teams up with Steven Soderbergh for spy thriller 'Black Bag'

Los Angeles: "The Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page is set to board Steven Soderbergh's upcoming film "Black Bag".

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a spy thriller also starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. It is written by David Koepp.

"Black Bag" reunites Soderberg and Blanchett, who previously collaborated on his 2006 movie "The Good German" and 2018's "Oceans 8".

The film also marks another collaboration between Fassender and the director after 2011's "Haywire".

"Black Bag" is produced by Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs.

Focus Features acquired the project last month.

Page, who shot to global fame with "Bridgerton", was last seen in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves". He is also set to star in the reboot of "The Saint".