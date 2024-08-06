Release of Mrinal Sen biopic deferred in Bangladesh, to hit screens in India on Aug 15

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The release of Srijit Mukherjee’s film 'Padatik', inspired by the life and works of auteur Mrinal Sen, has been postponed in Bangladesh due to the ongoing turmoil in the country. However, the film will hit screens in India on August 15.

The film stars acclaimed Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury in the lead role.

Producer Firdausal Hasan told PTI on Tuesday, "We had initially planned to release 'Padatik' in both India and Bangladesh on August 15 and 16, respectively. But the current situation in the neighbouring country is not conducive enough for any film release." Chowdhury, whose portrayal of Mrinal Sen has been widely praised, was set to attend a special screening of the film in India. As of now, there is no update on his schedule.

"It is a privilege to step into the shoes of Mrinal Sen, the creator of films like 'Calcutta 71', 'Interview', and 'Ekdin Pratidin', which made Bengalis proud. Acting in this film is like being a part of history," he said.

The trailer for 'Padatik' depicts Sen grappling with the decision to quit filmmaking and return to his former job as a medical representative, with support from his wife Gita encouraging him to follow his passion.

Mukherjee said he began research for the film during the lockdown two years ago, drawing from various books, research documents, and his own articles. He also incorporated tools and equipment used in Sen’s films, describing 'Padatik' as a classical biopic.

Chowdhury could not be reached for comment due to the current developments in Bangladesh. PTI SUS MNB