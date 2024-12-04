Release of 'Raid 2' starring Ajay Devgn delayed again; check release date

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn-starrer "Raid 2", which was scheduled to be released on February 21, 2025, will now arrive in theatres on May 1.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2018 film “Raid” that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was earlier slated for release on November 15, 2024.

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, who directed the first movie, is also returning.

"Raid 2" is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

"Get ready to experience thrill and intensity as you uncover who’s next on Amay’s list!" the makers said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

"Raid 2" also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor.

"De De Pyaar De 2", also starring Devgn and co-produced by T-Series which was slated to release on May 1, will now hit the screens at a later date which will be announced soon.