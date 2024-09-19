Release of Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' postponed to November

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Tamil fantasy movie "Kanguva", fronted by Suriya, is now scheduled to be released in theatres on November 14, avoiding a box office clash with the Rajinikanth-starrer "Vettaiyan".

Billed as a "mighty valiant saga", the movie directed by filmmaker Siva was earlier supposed to arrive in cinema halls on October 10 alongside "Vettaiyan".

"Kanguva" is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. It also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Studio Green shared the new release date of the film on its official Instagram page.

"The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness. #Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24 #KanguvaFromNov14," the banner captioned its new motion poster.

Mounted on an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, "Kanguva" is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. DSP of "Pushpa: The Rise" fame has composed the music for the film. PTI RDS RDS RDS