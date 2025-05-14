Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' release date postponed amid India-Pak tensions

New Delhi: The release of actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming action drama "Kingdom", originally slated to hit theatres on May 30, has been postponed to July 4.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the action drama is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

In a note shared by Deverakonda on X, the makers of "Kingdom" on Wednesday said they were delaying the premiere of the movie in the wake of the "recent unforeseen events" in the country.

#Kingdom

July 04, 2025.



Will see you in the cinemas :) pic.twitter.com/uQUjpngygD — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 14, 2025

"To our dear audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film 'Kingdom', originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations," the statement read.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the massacre of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on May 10 to halt military actions.

In the statement, the makers of "Kingdom" also said they hope the deferred release will help them present the film in the "best possible way".

"With the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4. We're grateful to Dil Raju garu and Nithin garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible. Jai Hind!!"