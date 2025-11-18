Ren Meguro joins FX series ‘Shogun’ season two

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) Japanese singer and actor Ren Meguro is joining the cast of FX's acclaimed series "Shogun" in its second season.

Meguro who is a member of the idol band Snow Man is also known for his roles in "Silent" and "Phases of the Moon". He has also done many voice roles in anime series such as "Trillion Game" and "Sakamoto Days".

The actor joins the recently announced returning cast, including Hiroyuki Sanada, playing Toranaga, Cosmo Jarvis as Blackthorne, Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro, Hiroto Kanai as Omi, Yoriko Doguchi as Kiri, Tommy Bastow as Alvito, Yuko Miyamoto as Gin, Eita Okuno as Saeki, and Yuka Kouri as Kiku.

Season 2 will also welcome Asami Mizukawa, who will play Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyuga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Goda, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby Japanese fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies," reads the official logline of the first season.

The second season is set 10 years after the events of the first season as per the outlet.

"I am incredibly honored to join the cast of 'Shogun' season two... When I streamed 'Shogun' on Disney+ last year, I was profoundly moved by the series’ unique and grand portrayal of Japan, which felt different from past portrayals. As a Japanese person, I felt a compelling urge to be part of this groundbreaking production," Maguro said in a statement.

"I am committed to honoring the legacy that so many have built before me and to carefully shaping the role entrusted to me in this remarkable series. I can’t wait for everyone to see the release of 'Shogun' season two and to share in this incredible journey with us," he added.

Production on the new season is scheduled to commence in January in Vancouver. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR