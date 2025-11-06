Renee Zellweger teams up with David Yates for 'Phantom Son'

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (PTI) Oscar-winning actor Renee Zellweger is all set to star in director David Yates' upcoming psychological thriller "Phantom Son".

The project will center on Ronnie, a young and struggling runaway taken in by Audrey (Zellweger), a woman with a tragic past. As Audrey becomes convinced that Ronnie is actually her long-lost son, a game of cat and mouse ensues, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli developed the thriller under their Big Picture Co. banner and attached Yates to direct with a screenplay penned by Ian Scott McCullough.

"'Phantom Son' is that rare discovery with promise to connect on a broad scale with the kind of rich, character-driven storytelling we love, and we’re thrilled it’s taking shape with such an extraordinary team. With David at the helm and AGC as our partner, we’re poised to deliver something really special," said Zellweger and Casinelli in a joint statement as quoted by the outlet.

Yates is known for his work in the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises.

Zellweger was most recently seen in the 2025 film "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy", the fourth installment in the "Bridget Jones" series, alongside Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher and Emma Thompson.