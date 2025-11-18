Renee Zellweger unveils statue of her character Bridget Jones

London, Nov 18 (PTI) Renee Zellweger's popular character Bridget Jones is now a permanent statue in London’s Leicester Square.

Zellweger first played the unlucky-in-love Londoner in "Bridget Jones’s Diary" in 2001. Stars of the latest instalment, "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sally Phillips joined Zellweger for the unveiling on Monday.

"I think she’s much cuter than me," Zellweger told BBC News about the sculpture, which can be seen clutching the character’s iconic diary and holding a pen. Based on the books by Helen Fielding, the franchise consists of four films which include "Bridget Jones" (2001), "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" (2004), "Bridget Jones's Baby" (2016) and "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy", which released in February.

The "Bridget Jones" series follows the chain-smoking, wine-loving titular character through her 30s, 40s and 50s. Colin Firth and Hugh Grant starred as her main love interests as Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver, previously, with Woodall and Ejiofor entering the franchise this year.

"I don’t think I’ll ever let go of Bridget," Zellweger had previously told The Hollywood Reporter when the latest film was released.

"I have conversations about Bridget Jones pretty much every day. I meet people on the sidewalk and they want to share about their own Bridget Jones experiences. All my friends call me Bridget," she added. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR