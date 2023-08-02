Renowned art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at his studio near Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Renowned art director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster films like "Lagaan" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

He was found hanging at the N D Studios in Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai, the police said, adding they were investigating the case from all angles.

Desai, 57, served as the art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

A case of accidental death was registered at Khalapur police station, a police official said.

The art director had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed grief over Desai's death.

Mahesh Baldi, an independent MLA from Uran area under which Desai's studio comes, while talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex claimed the art director was facing a financial crisis and this may have led him to take the extreme step.

"Nitin Desai's body was found hanging at the N D Studios at around 9 am on Wednesday. We have called a cyber forensic team, dog squad and fingerprint experts at the spot. We are investigating the incident from every angle," Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge told reporters.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot.

MLA Mahesh Baldi claimed Desai may have committed suicide most likely at around 4 - 4.30 am.

"He was in deep financial trouble. I met him one or two months ago where he spoke about the financial problems. He said the N D Studio wasn't functioning, shootings were not happening. He hoped that work will come after the monsoon. Financial crisis was the reason why he took this step," Baldi further claimed.

A local resident, who reached the studio after receiving information about the incident, said Desai came to the studio late Tuesday night.

Desai was found hanging at the centre stage of a mega floor inside the studio, a prominent place where most of the shows were conducted, he said.

After getting information about the incident, Desai's relatives also reached the studio, he added.

Desai's company, ND's Art World Pvt Ltd, had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started from January 2020.

His company is engaged in the business of organising, maintaining, operating replicas of historical monuments and providing facilities and services related to hotels, theme restaurants, shopping malls and recreation centres.

On July 25, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had admitted a petition filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process.

Desai was known for his art work in films like "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "Lagaan", "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Chief Minister Shinde in a tweet said Desai's death is shocking and unfortunate.

“For me personally and for the film industry it is a very painful day,” he said.

Shinde recalled Desai's association with the Tembhi Naka Navratri Utsav in Thane city and said there was always an excitement for what he created every year.

The Tembhi Naka Navratri Utsav is a famed event and was started by Shinde's mentor late Anand Dighe.

Sharad Pawar said with Desai's demise, the state has lost a great Marathi entrepreneur with a penchant for innovation and willingness to work hard.

This is a big blow to the industry, he tweeted.

“The passing away of Desai is sad and painful,” Pawar added.

Talking to reporters, Maharashtra Culture Minister Mungantiwar said the country and the state have lost a fine artist.

“I am not aware of the reasons behind the suicide. His suicide really hurts,” the minister said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aadtiya Thackeray said in Desai's death India has lost an artist of enormous talent.

Desai's death sent shock waves across the industry. Many film personalities including Hema Malini, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddhartha Basu, and Neil Nitin Mukesh mourning the art director's death.

Actor-politician Hema Malini said Desai's death was a "terrible loss" to the film industry.

"Such a warm human being, associated with many of my projects and ballets... May he find peace wherever he is," she tweeted.

Neil said it is difficult to accept the heartbreaking news of Desai's death. The late art director worked on "Jail", the 2009 film starring the actor.

"Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace, style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength. Om Shanti," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Basu, who worked with Desai on popular reality shows such as "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and "Dus Ka Dum", said he was shocked to hear about the passing of his "friend and artistic collaborator".

"He made sets for so many of our shows - KBC, Kamzor Kadi, Heartbeat, Bluffmaster, Dus ka Dum, Sach ka Saamna.. Conjuring world class installations on an industrial scale. Om shanti," Basu tweeted. PTI DC MR KKP RDS BK AA DRR GK GK