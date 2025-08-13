Renowned Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee dies

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee, who featured in over 100 films, breathed her last at her residence here, her family said.

Chatterjee, 88, was suffering from cancer for a long time. She died on Tuesday night.

In a career spanning over five decades, she acted in more than 100 films, including critically acclaimed and popular movies such as 'Thagini', 'Manjari Opera', and 'Alo'.

Chatterjee also featured in popular TV serials such as 'Bhutu', 'Boron', 'Durga Durgeshari' to name a few.

Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, "Her death is an irreparable loss to the world of cinema and stage. My deepest condolence to her next of kin.” Chatterjee had spent months in the ICCU of a hospital before being discharged, as doctors advised that she be kept at home under the supervision of nurses at this stage, a spokesperson from the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum informed.

Her last television appearance was in the serial 'Gita LLB', during the filming of which she fell seriously ill.

Chatterjee had also been a regular in stage plays during her younger days.

Condoling her death, actor Bhaswar Chatterjee said, "She had been experiencing a lot of physical pain lately." He said despite falling health and advanced age, her craft was irreplaceable.