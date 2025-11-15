Renowned Water Festival to be held at Adalaj Ni Vav in Gandhinagar on Nov 23

Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (PTI) The 16th edition of Water Festival at Adalaj Ni Vav in Gandhinagar will take place on November 23.

The festival, sponsored by Gujarat Tourism and co-sponsored by the Adani Group, showcases the heritage monument in a fresh light, offering a spectacular evening that blends folk and classical music.

"Completing 16 years is a deeply meaningful milestone for us. The Water Festival remains a tribute to India's extraordinary architectural heritage, and Adalaj Ni Vav continues to inspire us year after year," Crraft Of Art founder Birwa Qureshi told reporters on Saturday.

The 2025 edition will enchant audiences with captivating performances by an exceptional line-up of globally acclaimed artistes, Qureshi said.

"It will have Ustad Fazal Qureshi, who will mesmerise the audience with his tabla mastery, Ambi Subramaniam on violin, Stephen Devassy on keyboard, Mir Mukhtiyar Ali presenting Kabir Vani, Giridhar Udupa on ghatam, Arun Kumar on drums. Navin Sharma on dholak, Prithvi Samuel on bass, and Ilyas Khan on sarangi," Qureshi added.

"For the first time, the classical music fest will feature a special performance by the Kathakali School from Kerala, showcasing the depth and beauty of India's classical dance traditions. The evening will be hosted by well-known actor, presenter, and performer Suchitra Pillai," said a release.

The festival has always offered free entry, requiring only prior registration, Qureshi emphasised.