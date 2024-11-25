Representing India at International Emmys huge honour: 'The Night Manager' director Sandeep Modi

New York, Nov 25 (PTI) Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honour, said director Sandeep Modi, whose series "The Night Manager" is vying for the drama series trophy at the awards gala.

“The Night Manager”, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, is the only entry from India across 14 categories at the awards, organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, the 2024 International Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place Monday here.

On the eve of the grand event, cultural organisation Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) hosted a special reception at the prestigious Sundaram Tagore Gallery on Saturday, honouring the show's nomination and lauding its team, including showrunner and director Modi and producer Deepak Dhar.

“Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honour for our show and I hope we can win this award and repay this love and faith from Indian fans across the globe at the award ceremony,” Modi told PTI, adding that it was “immensely moving to be received with so much warmth in New York by our Indian diaspora and the IAAC family.” The series, co-directed by Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both — the John le Carre’s novel and its British series adaptation, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

The nomination marks a “proud milestone for Indian storytelling on the global stage”, IAAC said in a statement. "The success of The Night Manager reflects the unparalleled potential of Indian creators to leave a lasting imprint on global audiences," it said.

At the event, Modi and Dhar delved into the creative vision and production challenges that brought "The Night Manager" to life.

IAAC Vice-Chair Rakesh Kaul highlighted the series’ cultural impact and its ability to connect with diverse audiences, exemplifying the universality of great storytelling.

Executive Director of IAAC Suman Gollamudi said that the celebration lauds the “power of storytelling to transcend borders, uniting creators, audiences, and cultures.” "The Night Manager" will compete with French show ‘Les Gouttes de Dieu' (Drops of God), ‘The Newsreader – Season 2’ from Australia and ‘Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido’ season two from Argentina in the category. PTI YAS RB RB