Restore 'Sholay-The Final Cut' to release on December 12 in 1500 screens across India

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) "Sholay-The Final Cut", a fully restored 4K version of the cult classic with the never seen before original ending, is set to re-release in theatres across India on December 12.

Starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, the movie celebrated its golden jubilee on August 15 this year. "The wait is finally over! "Sholay-The Final Cut', restored by Film Heritage Foundation in 4K with the original ending being seen for the first time is slated to be released by Sippy Films in 1500 screens across India on December 12, 2025!!! "This is the biggest every release of a restored film befitting the return of India's most iconic film to the big screen 50 years since it was first released," Film Heritage Foundation said in a post on X on Saturday.

Scriptwriters Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan have often spoken about how Sanjeev Kumar's Thakur was originally set to kill Amjad Khan's Gabbar with his spiked shoes but as the film released during the Emergency, the censor board asked the makers to change the ending.

The version that the audience saw Thakur beating up Gabbar but reluctantly handing him over to the police who arrive just in time to capture the dreaded dacoit and request Thakur, a former cop, to not break the law.

"Sholay" became a cultural phenomenon after its release on August 15, 1975, a remarkable year for Indian cinema that also saw the arrival of films like "Deewar", "Aandhi", "Nishant", "Chupke Chupke" and "Chhoti Si Baat".

"Sholay", however, holds a special place in the heart of Indian cinegoers who use its dialogues in everyday conversation.