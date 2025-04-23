Restored version of Pink Floyd's Pompeii concert film to release in Indian theatres

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) "Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII", American pop band Pink Floyd's famous 1972 concert film, is set to be screened in Indian theatres for two days, PVR INOX Pictures has announced.

Directed by Adrian Maben, the film was recently digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage and features enhanced audio, including new theatrical and home entertainment mixes in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos by acclaimed sound engineer Steven Wilson, a press release stated.

"Set in the haunting ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy, the film captures Pink Floyd -- David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright -- performing an intimate live set without an audience," it added.

The film, which was originally titled "Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii", will be showcased in theatres on April 26 and 27.

The concert movie was shot in October 1971 and features some of the band’s most iconic compositions, including “Echoes”, “A Saucerful of Secrets”, and “One of These Days”.

The film also includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band at work in London's Abbey Road Studios during the early stages of recording "The Dark Side of the Moon".