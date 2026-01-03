Retirement is the furthest thing from my imagination: Henry Winkler

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (PTI) Actor Henry Winkler says retirement is far away, even from his imagination, and he only plans to leave the industry when he is no longer able to act.

Known for his role of Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli in the hit sitcom "Happy Days" , Winkler made his directorial debut with "All the Kids Do It" in 1984, but his first major feature film as director was "Memories of Me" in 1988.

Winkler said people keep asking him when he is retiring.

"I’m very grateful...People keep asking me am I gonna retire, or, ‘Have you retired?’ And I think that is the furthest thing from my imagination. I will retire when I am not able to (act) again, more," he said on the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast.

"You know, I just think that it is deadly," he added.

The actor will next feature in a crime thriller film "Normal". Also starring Bob Odenkirk, the film is set to release in April. It is directed by Ben Wheatley.