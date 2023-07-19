Retrospectives on Anupam Kher, Majid Majidi part of 11th edition Jagran Film Festival

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Actor Anupam Kher and acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi will be honoured with cinematic retrospectives at the upcoming 11th edition of Jagran Film Festival (JFF), starting August 3.

Advertisment

The festival, touted to be the world's largest travelling film festival, promises to be a grand celebration of the world of cinema.

The cinema extravaganza will begin with Kher's address on the present state of the Indian film industry, followed by the world premiere of his yet-to-be-released new film "The Signature" in which the 68-year-old actor plays the main protagonist.

"It brings me immense pleasure to be a part of the JFF, where I can not only share the captivating Indian retrospective of cinema but also represent my film 'The Signature' as an opening film on such an incredible platform. Through such platforms, the industry aims not only to emphasize the significance of Indian cinema but also to discuss the imperative need for better storytelling for aspiring filmmakers," the 68-year-old actor said in a statement.

Advertisment

The audience will also be treated to a truly extraordinary experience of storytelling with a retrospective on the work of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Majidi -- allowing viewers to delve deeply into the realm of his filmography that include movies such as known for movies "Children of Heaven", "The Song of Sparrows" and "Beyond the Clouds".

"I am delighted and honoured to have been invited to the prestigious JFF. It's a wonderful opportunity for me to share the international retrospective of cinema and delve into the current scenario of the global film industry.

"As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of cinema, it is essential to explore the emerging realm of OTT platforms and the global recognition bestowed upon films," said Majidi.

Advertisment

According to the organisers, this year's Jagran Film Festival is a "mesmerizing ode to cinema".

"We are thrilled to celebrate the phenomenal work of Anupam Kher in Indian retrospective and Majid Majidi in international retrospective, two cinematic luminaries whose artistry transcends borders and inspires audiences around the world. Join us for an unforgettable cinematic journey at the Jagran Film Festival!", said Basant Rathore, senior vice-president (strategy and brand development) at Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

The film festival, organised in association with Uttar Pradesh government, will start from Delhi to Mumbai, and visit several other cities, including Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Dehradun, Hisar, Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Patna, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Raipur, Indore, and Siliguri. PTI MG RB RB