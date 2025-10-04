‘Ready for chapter 2’: Rhea Chakraborty gets her passport back after 5 years

New Delhi: Actor Rhea Chakraborty said she has finally received passport back after five years.

Chakraborty was given back the document after the Bombay High Court ruled in her favour in connection to her late partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The 33-year-old actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Friday. It featured her holding the passport at the airport.

The caption read, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! Satyameva Jayate."

The actor was taken into custody following the death of Rajput in June of 2020. She was taken into the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September in a drug case also linked to Rajput's death after which was granted bail after depositing her passport to NCB.

Best known for her performances in "Sonali Cable" and "Jalebi" she was last seen in the film "Chehre" (2021) which also starred Amitach Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

She also made a comeback in the television space with "MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand" and "MTV Roadies: Double Cross".