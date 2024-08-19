Rian Johnson completes shooting of 'Knives Out 3': Best crew, incredible cast

Los Angeles: Hollywood filmmaker Rian Johnson has announced a wrap on the filming of the third installment of his popular murder mystery movie franchise “Knives Out”.

Titled “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”, the film is the latest chapter in the “Knives Out” franchise, that Johnson kickstarted with 2019's “Knives Out” and followed with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in 2022.

Shooting on the movie began in June.

The director shared the filming update on his official X page on Sunday sharing a poster of a graveyard, stating "PLEASE BE MINDFUL OF GRAVES".

"Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together (sic)" Johnson wrote in the caption of his post.

“Wake Up Dead Man” will bring back Daniel Craig as the world renowned sleuth Benoit Blanc who will encounter his "most dangerous case yet" in the Netflix movie.

Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Josh O'Connor and Thomas Haden Church also round out the cast of the film, slated to be released in 2025.

Following the box office and critical success of the original “Knives Out”, the streaming platform took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate.