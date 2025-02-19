Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal board queer drama 'TAPS' as presenters

New Delhi: Actor-producer couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will serve as presenters for the short film "TAPS", an LGBTQ+ relationship drama by filmmaker Arvind Caulagi.

The short, which is available on social media platform YouTube, is produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria along with KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions.

Starring first-time actors Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra, "TAPS" gives an intimate look at how a couple navigates their way back to each other, according to a press release.

"Cinema is powerful because it can shift perspectives. ‘TAPS’ is one of those stories that gently yet powerfully peels back the layers of identity, love, and self-acceptance," Chadha said in a statement.

Fazal added, "Richa and I felt strongly that a film like this deserved to be seen by as many people as possible. The fact that we can bring this story to the world—it feels just right." The couple recently made their debut as producers with the 2024 film "Girls Will Be Girls".