Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's production debut 'Girls Will Be Girls' to premiere on Prime Video

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production debut "Girls Will Be Girls", directed by Shuchi Talati, is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 18.

Advertisment

The film has garnered international acclaim, winning two major awards at the Sundance Film Festival and multiple awards at MAMI recently.

Prime Video shared the release date announcement on official X page on Wednesday.

"Witness the coming of age story with a touch of rebellion & desire," the streamer said in the post.

Advertisment

Starring Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, "Girls Will Be Girls" follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. PTI RDS BK BK