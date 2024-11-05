Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's 'Girls Will Be Girls' nominated for Gotham Awards

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production debut "Girls Will Be Girls", directed by Shuchi Talati, has been nominated for the Gotham awards in the breakthrough director category.

Advertisment

The Awards are recognised for honouring independent films.

This year, the Gotham Awards are led by notable contenders such as Sean Baker's "Anora" and Zendaya-starrer "Challengers".

"Girls Will Be Girls" has garnered international acclaim, winning two major awards at the Sundance Film Festival and multiple awards at MAMI recently.

Advertisment

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized by the Gotham Awards. This nomination is not just a personal milestone; it reflects the collective efforts, creativity, and passion of everyone involved in Girls Will Be Girls. Our film seeks to illuminate the complexities of female experiences in a fresh and engaging way, and I hope it resonates deeply with audiences. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in storytelling,” Talati said in a statement.

Chadha and Fazal said they are "immensely proud of Shuchi and the entire team" behind "Girls Will Be Girls".

"This nomination is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision that went into creating this film. As producers, we have always aimed to tell authentic stories that challenge societal norms, and it’s thrilling to see our work gaining recognition on such a prestigious platform. We look forward to the film's release in India and are excited for audiences to experience what we believe is a significant addition to contemporary cinema," the actor couple said in a joint statement.

Advertisment

Starring Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, the film follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. PTI BK BK BK