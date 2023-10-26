Richa Chadha to receive award from Consul General of France

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Actor Richa Chadha will be awarded the title of ‘Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ from the French government for her significant contributions in the field of arts.

Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, will present the award to Chadha on October 28 on the sidelines of Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival, which begins on Friday.

The actor’s 2015 critically-acclaimed film, “Masaan” was an Indo-French co-production that was screened in the “Un Certain Regard” section at the Cannes Film Festival the same year and had won two awards.

For her maiden home production film, “Girls Will Be Girls” she has received both, the French grant ‘Aide aux Cinemas du Monde’ (ACM) as well as the new incentives introduced by the Indian authorities.

Sere-Charlet said he is pleased to honour the actor-producer and added that it is symbolic of the Indo-French collaboration.

"It is an opportune moment, especially during the MAMI film festival which will also showcase ‘Rendez-vous with French Cinema’ with a line-up of 12 French films as well as the presence of ten film professionals from France,” Séré-Charlet said in a statement.

Chadha said she is overwhelmed to have been recognized by the French government and the Consul General of France in Mumbai with the 'Chevalier dans l’Ordre Des Arts et Des Lettres' award.

She added that it motivates her to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the world through her work.

“To stand in the esteemed company of legends such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact cinema can have on bridging cultures and societies. My journey in the film industry has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable lessons.

"Receiving this honour is not just a personal achievement; it is a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone who believed in my vision, from my family and friends to my mentors and collaborators. This accolade reaffirms my belief that storytelling knows no boundaries, and it is my responsibility as an artist to contribute meaningfully to the global dialogue,” the actor said.

Altogether 12 French films are programmed to be screened throughout the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival and for the first time, ten film professionals from France are invited to participate in the festival and have interactive sessions. PTI KKP RB RB