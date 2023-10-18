'Richard Anthony' will go on floors post 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B' release: Rakshit Shetty

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) National Award winning actor-producer Rakshit Shetty says he will start working on his film "Richard Anthony" after the release of "Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B", which hits the screens on October 27.

Shetty received the National Film Award for the best Kannada film for "777 Charlie", which follows the journey and bonding between a lonely factory worker and a stray Labrador dog.

The actor, who starred in and produced "777 Charlie", said he is elated to be recognised by the country for the 2022 film.

"It feels great because you work on a film for two-three years and finally you get the biggest recognition from the country," Shetty told PTI.

He also gave an update on his future projects.

"Right now, I'm preparing for the 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B' release. After that, I'll be going on floors with 'Richard Anthony'," he added.

"Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B" is set 10 years after the events of "Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A", which was released on September 1. The romantic drama film series is directed by Hemant M Rao. Shetty has produced the franchise and also stars in it alongside Rukmini Vasantha.

Shetty's next film "Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea" is with production banner Hombale Films, known for backing the "K.G.F" franchise, "Dhoomam" and the "Salaar" series.

The film, also penned by Shetty, was announced in 2021.