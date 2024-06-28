Ricky Gervais announces new tour 'Ricky Gervais: Mortality'

Los Angeles, Jun 28 (PTI) Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has announced that he will be embarking on a new comedy tour, titled “Ricky Gervais: Mortality", later this year.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the tour will run through the end of 2025 and culminate in a new stand-up special for Netflix.

Gervais' special for Netflix will be his fourth for the streaming service. His earlier collaborations with Netflix include "Humanity” (2018), “SuperNature" (2022) and "Armageddon" (2023).

“We’re all gonna die. May as well have a laugh about it. Mortality looks at the absurdities of life. And death. Bring it on,” the comedian said in a statement.

Gervais and Netflix have had a robust partnership together, as his last special,“Armageddon”, won a Golden Globe.

It also spent time at No 1 on Netflix’s most-watched list and holds the world record for the highest-grossing comedy special of all time. PTI ATR RB RB