Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Jacqueliene Fernandez turn show stoppers for Isha Jajodia at ICW

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned the muses for Isha Jajodia's latest collection "Roseroom" which she showcased on the second day of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week here.

The collection was filled with intricate designs and ranged from saris to gowns depicting miniature embroidery, rhinestones and floral work. Inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks with a blend of modern feminine strength, the designer managed to bring the essence of the same in the attires.

Fernandez, 38, took to the runway in a black embroidered mermaid gown adorned with a black veil stretching behind. She completed the look with a massive stone necklace and a high bun.

Sharing her experience of walking for Jajodia, the actor who was last seen in "Cirkus", said she is a big fan of the designer and believes they both have similar fashion sense.

"I love her work. I've been wearing her beautiful dresses, sarees, and gowns for a very long time. I'm a fan of hers," actor told PTI.

"I think I'm quite minimalistic, and I love wearing simple yet stunning outfits like this black ensemble today. I feel like Isha and I share that fashion sense," she added.

"It's the most romantic collection you can imagine, with a beautiful blend of modern and vintage elements, and a lot of Indian craftsmanship," the actor said.

Fernandez said she has three projects lined up for release.

Sahni, 43, walked in an ivory lehenga with a floral design and pearl beads on it.

"It was surreal and the most amazing experience. Isha’s (Jajodia) is a friend and when she asked me to walk for her, I was just over-excited and I knew she would put me in something that is very down my street." Sahni, who will be seen in "Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3", alongside Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, said, "I’m very excited. It’s going to be the most spectacular season and I’m nervous right now, but I hope you guys enjoy it. It’s going to be amazing and I love my co-actors." India Couture Week commenced on July 24 and will conclude on July 31. PTI ATR BK BK