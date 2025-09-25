Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome third child, a baby girl

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning musician Rihanna has announced the birth of her third child with longtime partner and rapper A$AP Rocky.

The 37-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting two pictures - one of her cradling the newborn, dressed in pink, and another of the baby’s pink shoes.

The caption revealed the baby girl’s name as “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025”.

A$AP Rocky, 36, posted a comment, saying: “MY LIL LADIES.”

The couple had revealed the pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a pinstripe ensemble paired with a dramatic hat.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have known each other since their 2012 performance of “Cockiness” at the MTV Video Music Awards, confirmed their relationship in 2020.

They welcomed their first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022 and their second, Riot Rose Mayers, in August 2023.

A$AP Rocky released his fourth studio album 'Don’t Be Dumb' in 2025, while Rihanna’s last album 'Anti' came out in 2016 before she launched her beauty brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

She sang the track "Friend of Mine" for the recently-released animated feature film "Smurfs".