Rihanna graces the Met Gala fashion event, showcasing her baby bump

Los Angeles: Pop star Rihanna is expecting her third child with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna attended the fashion event Met Gala, where she debut her baby bump.

The singer revealed of her pregnancy as she entered Carlyle Hotel, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Rihanna, 37 and ASAP Rocky, 36, began dating in 2019.

They welcomed their first child, son RZA, in May 2022. The duo had second son, Riot, in August 2023.

Met Gala 2025, which is an annual fashion event, was held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

The theme for this year was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”.