Rima Das headed to Berlin Film Festival with new film 'Not a Hero'

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das is set to return to the Berlin International Film Festival with her latest feature "Not a Hero", which will have its world premiere in the Generation Kplus Competition at the 76th edition of the festival next month.

The film will premiere on February 14, 2026, marking Das’s third selection at the prestigious festival after 2019's "Village Rockstar" and its 2025 sequel "Village Rockstars 2".

Set between the city and the countryside, "Not a Hero" follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging.

"Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures—discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had," read the official logline.

Shot in Assamese, Hindi and English, the film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, who previously appeared in Das’s 2022 movie "Tora’s Husband", alongside actor Sukanya Boruah and a cast of non-professional performers.

The movie is produced under Das’s banner Flying River Films, in association with Akanga Film Asia.

“'Not a Hero' grew from my curiosity about how children understand strength when they are not guided by fear or expectation. I wanted to explore a different kind of courage, one rooted in kindness, awareness, and the ability to adapt and coexist with the world around us. The film opens a space for reflection across generations," Das said in a statement.

According to the festival organisers, this year’s Generation selection includes 18 feature films and 23 shorts from 31 countries, featuring 30 world premieres and 10 feature debuts. PTI RB RB RB