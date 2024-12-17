Rima Das' 'Village Rockstars 2' to be screened at Berlinale International Film Festival

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Rima Das is set to return to the Berlinale International Film Festival with her latest directorial "Village Rockstars 2".

Advertisment

"Village Rockstar 2", a sequel to Das' multiple award-winning movie "Village Rockstar", will have its European premiere at the 75th edition of the prestigious film gala, which will run from February 13 to 25, 2025.

The film will be screened under the Generation 14 Plus Competition category, a sidebar section dedicated to children and youth films.

In a statement, Das said she looks forward to a "wonderful experience" at Berlin. The writer-director previously won a Special Mention at Berlinale in Generation 14 Plus category with her 2019 movie "Bulbul Can Sing" and also served as a jury member at Berlinale 2020 in the same category.

Advertisment

"It’s a beautiful festival with amazing audiences, and I love the winter mist. After seeing the response from prestigious film festivals in Asia, we’re excited to connect with different audiences. It feels like completing a full circle.” “So far, I’m really happy with the feedback on the film. Many people have told me they find 'Village Rockstars 2' my most emotional work yet. We’re heading to Berlin with lots of hope and excitement to explore new possibilities,” Das said.

"Village Rockstars 2" follows a teenage girl’s relentless pursuit of her musical dream.

"In a charming village, a teenage girl passionately pursues her musical dream. However, life's harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams," read the official logline.

Advertisment

The film, produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia, stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das.

"Village Rockstars 2" had its world premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival where it won the coveted Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. The movie was also screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. PTI ATR ATR RB RB