Rima Das’ 'Village Rockstars 2' wins top honour at Internationales Frauen Film Fest

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rima Das' has won the International Feature Film Competition for Women Directors for "Village Rockstars 2" at the 42nd Internationales Frauen Film Fest Dortmund+Koln (IFFF) in Germany.

IFFF is Germany’s largest forum for women in the film industry and presents outstanding films by women spanning all genres and styles.

Following the National Award-winning indie film Village Rockstars (2017), "Village Rockstars 2" had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2024, where it bagged the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film.

The film later had its India premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in South Asia Competition section and then European premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival 2025.

IFFF jury, including celebrated African-American filmmaker Julie Dash, Yasemin Şamdereli, a director from Germany, and Hei-rim Hwang, the director of the Seoul International Women's Film Festival, praised Das' "extraordinary talent for visual storytelling".

“This award recognizes a woman who has independently developed her artistic voice and practice without formal film school training. Over seven years, she had mastered the Herculean task of capturing the lived realities of her protagonists with incredible tenderness, precision and courage,” the jury said in its citation.

Das, who also juggled roles of producer, screenplay writer, cinematographer and editor of the film, dedicated the award to women storytellers everywhere.

"This award is not for me alone, but includes every woman who dares to be honest and courageous in her narrative. Cinema is a space to reflect our truths, our struggles, and our aspirations," Das expressed.

"Through 'Village Rockstars 2', I wanted to celebrate my homeland and those brave souls who stand up for their dreams against all odds." Village Rockstars 2 is produced by Flying River Films in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia and Bad Rabbit Pictures Co. Ltd, featuring Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das in the important roles.

Set against the backdrop of a picturesque Assamese village, the movie follows a teenage girl trying her best to make sense of rural life while pursuing her passion for music, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and resilience through an unforeseen set of circumstances.

Das, a two-time National award-winning filmmaker, is known for making indigenous and realistic stories that explore complicated relationships, finding purpose, coming of age and life amidst nature.

Her debut "Village Rockstars" won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2019.