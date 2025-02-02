'Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh 2025' Calendar launched in Itanagar

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in partnership with Miss India Organization, Times Group, has launched the "Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh 2025" Calendar.

The calendar, billed as a tribute to the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Northeastern state, was unveiled on Saturday at an event at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center in Itanagar.

According to a release, the "Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh" Calendar features Femina Miss India winners across the years, including Nandini Gupta - Femina Miss India World 2023, Shreya Poonja - Femina Miss India 2023 - 1st Runner-up, Strela Luwang - Femina Miss India 2023 - 2nd Runner-up, Nikita Porwal - Femina Miss India World 2024, Rekha Pandey - Femina Miss India 2024 - 1st Runner-up, Aayushi Dholakia - Femina Miss India 2024 - 2nd Runner-up, and Tadu Lunia - Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh 2024.

Lt. Gen. (retired) Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, said he is confident that the calendar will go a long way in reflecting the true cultural diversity of the state.

"I commend our Hon'ble Minister Shri PD Sona, officers and officials of the State Tourism Department and Miss India Organization, Times Group for this joint venture. "Through this collaboration with Times Group and Miss India Organization, we proudly showcase the wonders of our state to the world. This calendar celebrates Arunachal Pradesh's natural splendour and these remarkable women," said Parnaik, who attended the event with his wife Anagha Parnaik.

Rohit Gopakumar, director - Worldwide Media and CEO - ZENL and Times Digital Network, said they have been working closely with the government to collaborate on promoting the state's offering to the larger Indian audience.

"We are proud to kick off this collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in conceptualising and producing a beautiful calendar which marries the power of femininity through the Femina Miss India and the scenic natural beauty of the state to create a magnificent masterpiece, the 'Rise and Shine' calendar of 2025 for Arunachal Pradesh," added Gopakumar.

The event was also attended by dignitaries, including Deputy Speaker, Kardo Nyigyor; Minister for Tourism, Pasang Dorjee Sona; and actor Neha Dhupia, who served as Guest of Honour. PTI RDS RDS RDS