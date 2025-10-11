Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara Chapter 1' earns Rs 509.25 crore at box office

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) "Kantara Chapter 1", headlined and directed by Rishab Shetty, has crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film released on October 2 and is a sequel to Shetty's 2022 Kannada blockbuster "Kantara".

The total collection of "Kantara Chapter 1" at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 509.25 crore.

Production banner shared the news on its official X handle on Friday. "The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office #KantaraChapter1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week! #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you," read the caption.

Set in 4th Century AD, "Kantara: Chapter 1" unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land, according to a press release.

Alongside Shetty, the film also has Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for the film. PTI ATR ATR ATR