Rishab Shetty wishes wife Pragathi Shetty on her birthday

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Actor-director Rishab Shetty wished his wife and costume designer Pragathi Shetty with a heartfelt note on social media on her birthday.

The actor shared a video montage featuring Pragathi on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

"The rare determination in you, the affection for motherhood, the concentration in your profession, and the performance in handling everything simultaneously amaze me. Brings equally proud. Always shining like a rare light in this colourful life.. Keep growing the love.. Keep earning the fame.. Happy Birthday Pragathi," he wrote in the caption.

She re-shared the post on her handle.

Rishab and Pragathi met in 2014 at the screening of the actor's film "Ulidavaru Kandanthe" following which they started dating. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

They have two children, a son named Ranvit, born in 2019, and a daughter named Radhya, born in 2022.

Rishab's latest work is "Kantara: Chapter 1", a sequel to the 2025 film. The film was directed by Rishab and also starred him in the lead role. It also featured actors Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles