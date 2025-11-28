Rishabh Sawhney meets Amitabh Bachchan: Meeting him was a surreal feeling

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Actor Rishabh Sawhney, who became popular after playing the antagonist in Siddharth Anand's “Fighter", penned a lengthy note on social media as he shared pictures alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and called the meeting a "surreal feeling".

Sawhney uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Friday from the "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17" show, where he met the actor.

Describing his experience, Sawhney said he has watched Amitabh's "Sholay" several times and was eager to tell the actor about it. The post featured both the actors interacting and posing for the pictures.

"This day, the moment and the conversation will always stay with me!! Meeting @amitabhbachchan sir was one of the most surreal feeling!! The energy and passion he carries is so inspirational," he wrote in the caption.

"The fact that growing up, I've seen 'Sholay' more than 150 times and getting to tell him that was something which was always on my bucket list!!! Thank you @monadarasingkhurana @jjoshina for making this happen!!! #rishabhsawhney," he added.

Sawhney made his acting debut in 2021 with the web series "The Empire", but it was his role in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led "Fighter", which served as a breakthrough for him.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film released in 2024 and also featured actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Sawhney essayed the role of Azhar Akhtar in the film. PTI ATR ATR ATR