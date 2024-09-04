Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ to re-release on Sep 13

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer 2003 movie, “Tujhe Meri Kasam” is set to be re-released in theatres on September 13, the makers announced Wednesday.

The romantic drama, which marked the acting debut of both Riteish and Genelia, is a remake of the Malayalam film “Niram”.

The Hindi version was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by Ramoji Rao.

“Tujhe Meri Kasam” also became the backdrop for Riteish and Genelia’s real-life love story, who later got married in 2012 and have two children.

Riteish said he is "overjoyed" about the re-release of “Tujhe Meri Kasam” in theatres.

"I’m overjoyed that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is coming back to theaters. This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It’s amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again,” the actor said in a statement.

Genelia, who met Riteish while working on the film, said “Tujhe Meri Kasam” holds a special place in her professional and personal life.

"I’m so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again,” she said.

Riteish and Genelia have shared screen space in films like "Masti", "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya", and "Ved" among others.

Distributed by True Entertainment, the film will be re-released in theatres across India. Originally released in January 2003, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ was a huge success, enjoying over 100 days in theaters. PTI KKP BK BK