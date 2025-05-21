Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' locks May 2026 release date

Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh's second directorial "Raja Shivaji" will be released in theatres on May 1, 2026, the makers announced on Wednesday.
The historical action drama, which comes from Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, will be released in six languages -- Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Deshmukh, who made his directorial debut with 2022's "Ved", will also play the titular role in the movie, which is mounted on a big scale and promises to be a "visually immersive and emotionally stirring experience".
"Set in a time when empires clashed and rebellions ignited, Raja Shivaji chronicles the extraordinary journey of a young Shivaji who defied the odds, rebelled against formidable powers to become the revered Raja Shivaji and laid the foundation for Swarajya," read the official plotline.
In a statement, Deshmukh said Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a historical figure but an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions.
"To be able to tell a part of his extraordinary story is both an honour and a great responsibility. I’m deeply grateful to Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios for placing their faith in this vision. Releasing the film on Maharashtra Day feels especially meaningful, and with a cast we could only dream of, we feel truly fortunate. We hope audiences across languages connect with the spirit of Raja Shivaji as deeply as we have," he said.
The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.
Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios termed “Raja Shivaji" a celebration of Swarajya and what that means to every Indian.
"This vision could only be brought to life by someone who holds the story close to his heart, and Riteish, along with Genelia, has done just that with passion and purpose. Our goal is to bring the awe-inspiring life of Shivaji Maharaj, one of the greatest heroes to be born on the Indian soil, from India to the world," she added.
The film, which is currently in production, will feature music composed by Ajay–Atul and cinematography by Santosh Sivan.