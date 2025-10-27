'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes shares engagement announcement with Rudy Mancuso

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (PTI) Hollywood star Camila Mendes announced her engagement with musician and actor Rudy Mancuso.

Mendes and Mancuso shared a joint post on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday.

The post comprised pictures from the proposal where Mancuso was seen with a ring on one knee in a room filled with white flowers. The next picture featured the duo sharing a hug.

"Engaged to my best friend," Mendes wrote in the caption.

Several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comment section, including Mendes' "Riverdale" co-star Vanessa Morgan, "The Flash" actor Grant Gustin, Mancuso's frequent collaborators Lele Pons and Juanpa Zurita, "13 Reasons Why" stars Katherine Langford and Alisha Boe as well as other stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Rachel Zegler among others.

Mendes and Mancuso started dating in 2022 after meeting on the set of Mancuso’s directorial film, "Musica".

Mancuso's credits include roles in "The Flash" and "Rim of the World" among others.

Mendes was last seen in "Idiotka", which released in March and is set to appear in the 2026 "Masters of the Universe" film as Teela. She will also appear in "DED" which she is also producing. PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR