RLFF to restore Pradip Krishen’s films, pay tribute to Dharmendra: Festival director Ashish Saksena

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) The upcoming edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) will feature restored films of the acclaimed filmmaker Pradip Krishen and pay homage to late legendary actor Dharmendra with a special screening of his movie, “Satyakam”, the festival director Ashish Saksena said.

Curated by BookMyShow, the festival will showcase over 120 films, featuring a mix of world premieres, restored classics, and tributes to cinematic legends.

“We've hunted down not just the filmmaker, but also his films, which is Pradip Krishen. We’re doing a retrospective of his three films, which is written by Arundhati Roy, like ‘In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones’, which is having a world premiere at Berlin this year.

This is coming after 37 years, it was lost somewhere, thanks to Film Heritage Foundation we got this film,” Saksena told PTI, adding the other two movies of Krishen to be screened are “Electric Moon” and “Massey Sahib”.

“So, we are very privileged that we are screening all the three films in this festival. It’s been longer than two and two and a half years since we were trying to work this out, thankfully, all fell into place,” he said.

Both Krishen and Roy are scheduled to attend the festival for masterclasses and events.

The three-day festival will kickstart from March 13 to 15 at will be hosted at INOX Maison, Jio World Drive Plaza, BKC, with satellite screenings at PVR ICON, PVR City Mall, PVR Dynamix, Cinepolis Fun Republic.

The festival will pay a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, with the screening of his movie, “Satyakam”, in a 4K print, a film the veteran actor himself cited as one of his personal favourites, said Saksena.

The 1969 film, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, is considered to be Dharmendra’s finest and most personal performance. The actor passed away ahead of his 90th birthday in November last year.

The movie, also starring Sharmila Tagore, Ashok Kumar, and Sanjeev Kumar, unfolds in the pre-Independence era, and analyses the corruption that remained after the British left.

According to Saksena, other notable anniversary screenings and tributes at the festival includes Sunny Deol-starrer “Gadar” to mark 25 years of the action epic, noted author Agatha Christie’s 50th death anniversary will be celebrated with films like “Death on the Nile” and “A Haunting in Venice”, which are based on her books.

Also, a tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner with the screening of his 1989 rom-com classic “When Harry Met Sally”, and actor Sean Connery with his 1971 action-thriller film, “Diamonds Are Forever”, is being planned.

Saksena said they’ve an interesting lineup of international films that were in the Oscar contenders list.

“There were about six to seven films which were sent as entries for the Oscars. We are screening three Oscar nominee films, including ‘Hamnet’, which now a lot of people are saying is the best film.

There’s ‘Sirat’ and ‘Sentimental Value’, which we are screening. So, it's a very elaborate set of curations and we are doing it over three days. So, it's going to be a very busy time,” he said.

“We’ve Park Chan-wook’s ‘No Other Choice’, which unfortunately didn't make it to the Oscars because it was not in the nominated list. But he's a very celebrated filmmaker and his film called ‘Oldboy’, which was extremely cult, we are screening that film also in the festival,” Saksena added.

For film trivia buffs, the festival will offer a unique “then and now” experience by screening the 1960 classic, “Barsaat Ki Raat”.

“‘Dhurandar’ had Qawwalis (‘Ishq Jalakar Karvaan’ draws from ‘Na Toh Karvan Ki Talash Hai’ from ‘Barsaat Ki Raat’) from ‘Barsaat Ki Raat’, which we are screening to see where the inspiration came from because that's a very much a talking point at this time,” Saksena said. PTI KKP ATR ATR