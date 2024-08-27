R.Madhavan and Dia Mirza's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' to re-release in theatres

New Delhi: Popular 2001 romantic drama "Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein", starring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, is set to hit the big screens once again on August 30.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film released in October 2001. Also featuring Maya Alagh and Kabir Sadanand in pivotal roles it followed the story of Maddy (Madhavan), who impersonates Rajeev (Khan), a person set to marry his love interest Reena (Mirza). But things change when he learns the truth.

The film turned into a cult hit soon after its release and remains to be one of the top fan-favorite movies. It is also remembered for its melodious songs such as "Bolo Bolo", "Kaise Mein Kahun Tujhse" and "Zara Zara". The film was produced by Pooja Entertainment.

On the film's re-release, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani said the film holds a "special place" in his heart as it was his first project as an assistant director.

"This film holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first project as an Assistant Director. I was quite young at the time, and being part of the AD team gave me the incredible opportunity to work closely with Maddy, Saif, and Dia on set," the actor-producer said in a release.