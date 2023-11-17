Rob Lowe's comedy series 'Entangled' gets season two order from Netflix

Los Angeles: Streaming service Netflix has renewed comedy drama series "Entangled", starring Hollywood star Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe.

In a statement, posted on Netflix's official website, the streamer said Andrew Gurland has joined the show as the showrunner and executive producer.

"Entangled", which premiered in March this year, is co-created by Victor Fresco, Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe.

"It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable. Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way," Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe said.

The story follows Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place.

"He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is... none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?" the official plotline read.

Claire Scanlon serves as the director of the series. Actors Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch also star.

Production on the eight-episode season will begin later this month.