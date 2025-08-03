Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller-starrer 'Meet the Parents' is officially titled 'Focker in-Law'

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (PTI) The fourth installment of the "Meet the Parents" franchise, starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, has been titled "Focker in-Law".

The film is directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the first three installments. It is slated to release in theatres on November 25, 2026.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the new film’s title references the surname of Stiller’s character, Greg Focker.

The film also features singer-actor Ariana Grande, who has joined the franchise with the upcoming installment.

Both De Niro and Stiller have been a part of the previous films.

The makers shared the news with a post on their Instagram handle, which featured the title of the film. The caption of the post read, "The Focker family is expanding. See #FockerInLaw only in theaters Thanksgiving 2026." The "Meet the Parents" franchise began in 2000, followed by two more releases titled "Meet the Fockers" and "Little Fockers" in 2004 and 2010, respectively.

"Focker in-Law" is produced by Jane Rosenthal and De Niro through their production banner Tribeca Productions. Roach will produce through his Delirious Media with Stiller and John Lesher producing under Red Hour Films banner. Hamburg will produce through Particular Pictures. PTI ATR ATR ATR