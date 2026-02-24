Robert Downey Jr named 'godparent' of Disney Adventure cruise ship

Singapore, Feb 24 (PTI) Academy Award-winning actor Robert Downey Jr will be the 'godparent' for the Disney Adventure, the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, Disney announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made ahead of the vessel’s maiden voyage next month out of its home port in Singapore.

"It’s impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honour. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed... I’ll do my darndest,” the 60-year-old actor, whose portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man was the cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- the highest-grossing film franchise of all time -- said in a statement.

Downey was earlier named an official Disney Legend in 2019 and is set to star as iconic supervillain Doctor Doom in Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ upcoming tentpole film "Avengers: Doomsday", which will be released in theatres worldwide in December.

The Disney Adventure will bring more than 100 years of Disney storytelling to life across seven themed areas, including several Marvel experiences.

For instance, at Marvel Landing on the top decks, guests can have the ultimate super hero adventure on Tony Stark’s 'Ironcycle Test Run', the first roller coaster on a Disney Cruise Line ship and the longest of its kind at sea.

“Our new ship continues Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of bringing great stories to life at sea, and we are honored that Robert Downey Jr., who has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories, is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman at Disney Experiences and incoming CEO of The Walt Disney Company. PTI MG RB RB